WW International Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-29.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $352.72M (-3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ww has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.