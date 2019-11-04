Nu Skin Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-19.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $605.02M (-10.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nus has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.