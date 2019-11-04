Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-250.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $289.52M (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rrgb has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.