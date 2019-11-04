Avalara Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (+35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $93.13M (+33.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, avlr has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.