Altice USA Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.48B (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, atus has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.