Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.40 (+9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (+19.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, regn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.