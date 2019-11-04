Mylan Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.01B (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, myl has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.