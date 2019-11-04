Mallinckrodt Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $770.56M (+20.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mnk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.