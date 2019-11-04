Becton, Dickinson Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.31 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.57B (+3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bdx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.