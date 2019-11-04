Intercept Pharma Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.34 (-7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.53M (+35.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, icpt has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.