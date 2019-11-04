One large player manipulated bitcoin higher, study concludes

A single large player manipulated the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) as it peaked at almost $20,000 two years ago, according to a paper written by two professors.

The study, to be published online today by the Journal of Finance, reviews the period between March 2017 and March 2018 when bitcoin's total market value rose to $326B.

About half of that increase was from the manipulation scheme, wrote the authors -- John M. Griffin, a finance professor at the University of Texas, and Amin Shams, a Ohio State University finance professor.

The unknown manipulator operated from a single account at Bitfinex, which was the largest crypto exchange at the time. The manipulator used another crypto, tether, to increase demand for bitcoin leading to the price surge.

The paper strongly suggests that Bitfinex executives either knew of the scheme or were aiding it, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Bitcoin-related ticker: GBTC