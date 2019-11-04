Amarin Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.04M (+98.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amrn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.