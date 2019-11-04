Proofpoint to add ObserveIT for $225M

Proofpoint (PFPT -2.8% ) agrees to acquire ObserveIT, a provider of insider threat management platform, for $225M

ObserveIT’s annualized expense run rate was just over $40M in Q3 2019.

The deal is expected to complete by Q4 2019 and the company expects that ObserveIT’s financial results would be nominally accretive for the company’s revenue and billings guidance for Q4 2019,

For fiscal year 2020, the inorganic revenue and billings contribution from ObserveIT’s historical business model is expected to be quite limited due to the planned shift to a subscription-based model.