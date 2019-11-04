Jones Lang Lasalle Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Jones Lang Lasalle (NYSE:JLL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.68 (-11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue before reimbursements Estimate is $2.45B (+10.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jll has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten Revenue before reimbursements estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue before reimbursements estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.