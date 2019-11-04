Endo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 04, 2019 5:30 PM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)ENDPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $709.01M (-4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, endp has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.