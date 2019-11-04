LGI Homes Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+24.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $486.83M (+28.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, lgih has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.