Zimmer Biomet Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.87B (+1.6% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, zbh has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
