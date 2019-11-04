Vericel Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.84M (+19.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vcel has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.