MGM Growth Properties Q3 Earnings Preview

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $227.29M (-19.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mgp has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.