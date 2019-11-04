Energy and industrials power stock gains

Stock gains moderate in midday trading, with energy, industrials, and materials leading the climb.

Nasdaq rises 0.5% vs. an earlier increase of 0.8% and S&P 500, up 0.4% , had risen as much as 0.6%. The Dow, which touched an intraday high of 27,517.58, advances 0.4% vs. +0.6% earlier.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up almost 7 basis points to 1.782%. Dollar Index gains 0.2% to 97.42.

Crude oil rises 1.4% to $57.01 per barrel.

By S&P 500 sector, energy surges 3.3% , industrials increase 1.0% , and materials gain 0.8% ; the only three sectors registering declines are real estate ( -0.9% ), utilities ( -0.8% ), and consumer staples ( -0.6% ).