Emerson Electric Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.02B (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EMR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.