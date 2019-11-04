Omega Healthcare Investors Q3 Earnings Preview

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.76 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $194.26M (-12.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ohi has beaten FFO estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.