Portola Pharmaceuticals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.87 (+19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.64M (+143.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ptla has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.