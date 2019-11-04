DaVita HealthCare Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

DaVita HealthCare Partners (NYSE:DVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+121.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.85B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dva has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.