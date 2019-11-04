Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.59 (+0.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $523.92M (+11.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jazz has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward.