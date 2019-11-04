ArcelorMittal to pull out of Ilva contract after immunity removed

ArcelorMittal (MT +2.9% ) says it is withdrawing from its deal to buy Italian steelmaker Ilva and will begin closing the company's struggling plant, saying the government reneged on a promise to give the company immunity from prosecution over the heavily polluting plant.

The decision prompts outrage across Italy, with trade unions variously blaming the company and the ruling anti-establishment Five Star Movement, which is a foe of big industry, for pulling the rug out from under the deal to buy Ilva that would have saved thousands of jobs.

The government reportedly will not give its consent to closing Ilva and plans to summon company representatives for a meeting.

MT reached a deal last year to buy Ilva, which is based in the southern city of Taranto and employs 8K workers in a region with one of the highest unemployment rates in the country.