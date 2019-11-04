Avanos Medical Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $179.98M (+9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AVNS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.