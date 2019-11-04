Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+13.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $108.7M (+5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, supn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.