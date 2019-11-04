Northwest Natural Holding Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.53 (-35.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $98.07M (+7.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, NWN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.