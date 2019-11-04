Apollo Investment Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+180.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.67M (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ainv has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.