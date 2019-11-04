Fate Therapeutics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.36 (-16.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75M (+69.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, fate has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.