LendingClub Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $204.63M (+10.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lc has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.