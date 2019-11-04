Barclays cautious on Delphi Technologies

Barclays lowers Delphi Technologies (DLPH +5.2% ) to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight due to warning signs it's picking up over the company's transition plan.

"While we still see DLPH playing an important role in the future of electrification, we suspect the mid-term portfolio transition may be more painful than the market is bracing for, and that investors will have a better chance to buy into the shares down the road when evidence of growth/margin expansion starts to materialize," writes analyst Brian Johnson.

The average sell-side rating on DLPH is Outperform, but the Quant Rating is at the other end of the spectrum at Very Bearish.