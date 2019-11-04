Insulet Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $179.5M (+18.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, podd has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.