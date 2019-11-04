SSR Mining Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+88.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $149.76M (+30.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SSRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.