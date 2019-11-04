TPG Specialty Lending Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus NII Estimate is $0.49 (-2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus total investment income Estimate is $64.45M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tslx has beaten NII estimates 88% of the time and has beaten total investment income estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, NII estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Total investment income estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.