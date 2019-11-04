TCG BDC Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.96M (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cgbd has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.