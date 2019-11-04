Eversource Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ES has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.