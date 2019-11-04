Compass Minerals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+91.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $351.89M (+9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CMP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.