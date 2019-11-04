Acadia Healthcare Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $790.39M (+3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ACHC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.