Auto stocks break out

Auto-related stocks are higher on a mix of positive developments - including solid earnings prints from Ferrari and Superior Industries, positive comments from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on trade talks and Ford's (F +1.3% ) labor deal with the UAW progressing down the line. Some suppliers could also be benefiting from Germany's bigger commitment to the EV industry outlined today.

Advancers include Superior Industries (SUP +27.1% ), Tenneco (TEN +7.9% ), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +7.8% ), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +6% ), Veoneer (VNE +5.4% ), Garrett Motion (GTX +5.5% ), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +4.9% ), Adient (ADNT +4.8% ), Lydall (LDL +5.4% ), Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +4% ), Autoliv (ALV +3.6% ), Meritor (MTOR +3.5% ), Aptiv (APTV +2.6% ), Ferrari (RACE +6.6% ), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU +2.2% ) and BorgWarner (BWA +2.7% ).