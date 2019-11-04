Auto stocks break out

Auto-related stocks are higher on a mix of positive developments - including solid earnings prints from Ferrari and Superior Industries, positive comments from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on trade talks and Ford's (F +1.3%) labor deal with the UAW progressing down the line. Some suppliers could also be benefiting from Germany's bigger commitment to the EV industry outlined today.
Advancers include Superior Industries (SUP +27.1%), Tenneco (TEN +7.9%), American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL +7.8%), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +6%), Veoneer (VNE +5.4%), Garrett Motion (GTX +5.5%), Delphi Technologies (DLPH +4.9%), Adient (ADNT +4.8%), Lydall (LDL +5.4%), Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS +4%), Autoliv (ALV +3.6%), Meritor (MTOR +3.5%), Aptiv (APTV +2.6%), Ferrari (RACE +6.6%), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU +2.2%) and BorgWarner (BWA +2.7%).
