Cameco CEO Gitzel sees Q4 as this year's largest delivery quarter

Cameco (CCJ +6.8% ) extends Friday's post-earnings gains, as the company remains on track to achieve its guidance for the full year and raises its revenue target for the year.

President and CEO Tim Gitzel says CCJ remains optimistic about "the long-term fundamentals driven by the increasing recognition of the role that nuclear must play in ensuring safe, reliable and affordable low-carbon electricity generation."

Gitzel says the uranium price needs to transition to one where price is set by the production cost curve: "When we look at utilities' uncovered requirements, and the success we are having on the long-term contracting front, we know there is acceptable business to be done."

Such activity has been a leading indicator in past uranium cycles, which gives the company the confidence that the uranium market will undergo the same transition as seen in the conversion market, the CEO says.

Looking ahead, Gitzel expects Q4 will be CCJ's largest delivery quarter this year, with the company already starting to buy some of the material needed to meet its commitments.