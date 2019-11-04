Mueller Water Products Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $279.05M (+9.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MWA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.