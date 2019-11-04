EQT Midstream Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-12.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $408.98M (+12.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, eqm has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.