Kratos Defense & Security Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $184.32M (+15.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KTOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.