Powell to testify about outlook in Congress on Nov. 13

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will discuss the economic outlook in testimony before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress on Nov. 13.

The hearing starts at 11:00 AM ET.

The hearing follows the Fed's third rate cut this year, steps it took as insurance to help the U.S.'s longest economic expansion continue.

Last week, Powell described the U.S. economy is still in a "good place" and says he sees sustained expansion as the most likely outcome, "but uncertainties about this outlook remain."

