Plains GP Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-55.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.15B (-7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PAGP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.