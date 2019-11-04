Laredo Petroleum Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-29.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $196.03M (-29.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LPI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.