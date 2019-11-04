New Relic Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.43M (+24.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NEWR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.