KAR Auction Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $697.47M (-25.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KAR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.